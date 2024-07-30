In pictures: Home-Start Falkirk fundraiser at Helix Park

Home-Start Falkirk organised the fun day and fundraiser at the Helix Park last Friday.

The charity, which is based in Denny but works across the Falkirk Council area, is in communities to provide support for families with young children who are facing difficulties or finding things tough.

The Home-Start Falkirk team is made up of nine staff and a group of volunteers. In the last three years they have supported over 250 communities in the area.

Last week’s fundraiser will help them support event more.

1 . Home-Start Falkirk fun day Home-Start Falkirk held their first fundraising day since Covid at the Helix and were joined by Red watch from Falkirk fire station.Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Home-Start Falkirk fun day Enjoying the fun day at the Helix were the Sonnenschein family - Layla, 3, Derek, 31, and Perrie, 7.Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Home-Start Falkirk fun day The Home-Start Falkirk team were happy to give out more information about what the charity does.Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales