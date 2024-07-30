In pictures: Home-Start Falkirk fundraiser at Helix Park

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 30th Jul 2024, 12:43 BST
A charities which helps families in our community held its first fundraising event since the pandemic last week.

Home-Start Falkirk organised the fun day and fundraiser at the Helix Park last Friday.

The charity, which is based in Denny but works across the Falkirk Council area, is in communities to provide support for families with young children who are facing difficulties or finding things tough.

The Home-Start Falkirk team is made up of nine staff and a group of volunteers. In the last three years they have supported over 250 communities in the area.

Last week’s fundraiser will help them support event more.

Home-Start Falkirk held their first fundraising day since Covid at the Helix and were joined by Red watch from Falkirk fire station.

1. Home-Start Falkirk fun day

Home-Start Falkirk held their first fundraising day since Covid at the Helix and were joined by Red watch from Falkirk fire station.Photo: Michael Gillen

Enjoying the fun day at the Helix were the Sonnenschein family - Layla, 3, Derek, 31, and Perrie, 7.

2. Home-Start Falkirk fun day

Enjoying the fun day at the Helix were the Sonnenschein family - Layla, 3, Derek, 31, and Perrie, 7.Photo: Michael Gillen

The Home-Start Falkirk team were happy to give out more information about what the charity does.

3. Home-Start Falkirk fun day

The Home-Start Falkirk team were happy to give out more information about what the charity does.Photo: Michael Gillen

Having a fun day out are Kaliah Marshall, 9, Niylah Thomson, 2, and Harlow Thomson, 4, all from Skinflats.

4. Home-Start Falkirk fun day

Having a fun day out are Kaliah Marshall, 9, Niylah Thomson, 2, and Harlow Thomson, 4, all from Skinflats.Photo: Michael Gillen

