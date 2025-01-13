In pictures: Historian Ian Scott meets members of Falkirk Association of Retired Persons

Falkirk Association of Retired Persons meets monthly in the heart of the town with members coming from as far afield as Dunfermline in the east and Kilsyth in the west.

But their message is that there is always room for more people to join them.

Last year the group celebrated its 25th anniversary with a meal at the Claremont in Polmont.

Sadie Davidson is the current chairperson and secretary, having been attending for over ten years.

Previously a personal manager at the Bairdwear factory in Grangemouth, she enjoys meeting everyone and also hearing from the varied speakers who come along to talk to members.

Last week, historian Ian Scott enthralled everyone with story of how the former Falkirk & District Royal Infirmary came to be set up.

Meetings are always held on the second Wednesday in the month – the next will be on February 12 – in St Francis Xavier Church Hall in Hope Street. Doors open at 1.45pm with the talks beginning at 2.15pm.

They usually last until 3pm followed by tea, coffee and biscuits giving everyone a chance to catch up with other members.

Sadie said: “We’ve got around 60 members although it was higher before Covid. We’d love if some other people would like to come along and join us – there’s always a friendly welcome.”

Anyone looking for more information can call Sadie on 01324 832344 or Sarah on 01324 636939.

