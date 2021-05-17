In Laurieston, friend and neighbour, Moira Holland visits Angela Will and Philip Roder and their children Emmi Roder 4 and Eloisa Roder 2, indoors for the first time since lockdown. Moira's visit was to congratulate Angela and Philip on their engagement last week. The couple hope to marry in 2022. Pictured Moira Holland and Emmi Roder 4 (Pic: Michael Gillen)

In Pictures: Happy Monday - the day lockdown restrictions eased in Falkirk

It’s been a long time coming, but Falkirk finally moved back into Level 2 on Monday

By Allan Crow
Monday, 17th May 2021, 7:43 pm

And that meant a chance to reconnect with people … and even get a hug from grandchildren and friends.

Pubs were able to serve alcohol indoors, gyms were in full flight, and bingo halls welcomed back their customers.

https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/news/crime/police-investigating-after-another-climber-reportedly-scales-falkirks-kelpies-3240005

https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/news/politics/council/decision-day-as-falkirk-councillors-study-list-of-buildings-set-to-close-3239515

1. The day lockdown restrictions finally eased

Cheers! Enjoying a pint at The Scotia Bar - Jim Skelton and John Newton (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Photo: Michael Gillen

Buy photo

2. The day lockdown restrictions finally eased

At The Jolly is Denise Silcock (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Photo: Michael Gillen

Buy photo

3. The day lockdown restrictions finally eased

At The Scotia Bar - Colleen Williams and Caroline Williams. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Photo: Michael Gillen

Buy photo

4. The day lockdown restrictions finally eased

That tastes good! At The Scotia Bar, Alistair Taylor enjoys his first pint in the bar since October (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Photo: Michael Gillen

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3