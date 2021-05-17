In Pictures: Happy Monday - the day lockdown restrictions eased in Falkirk
It’s been a long time coming, but Falkirk finally moved back into Level 2 on Monday
Monday, 17th May 2021, 7:43 pm
And that meant a chance to reconnect with people … and even get a hug from grandchildren and friends.
Pubs were able to serve alcohol indoors, gyms were in full flight, and bingo halls welcomed back their customers.
https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/news/crime/police-investigating-after-another-climber-reportedly-scales-falkirks-kelpies-3240005
https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/news/politics/council/decision-day-as-falkirk-councillors-study-list-of-buildings-set-to-close-3239515
Page 1 of 3