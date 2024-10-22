Participants, including Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, Scottish Mountain Rescue, Search and Rescue Dog Association SARDA Scotland, Save A Life For Scotland, Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, gather together for the St John Scotland CPR awareness event at the HelixParticipants, including Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, Scottish Mountain Rescue, Search and Rescue Dog Association SARDA Scotland, Save A Life For Scotland, Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, gather together for the St John Scotland CPR awareness event at the Helix
In Pictures: Hands on fun at Falkirk Helix for CPR Awareness Day

By James Trimble
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 15:50 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 16:55 BST
St John Scotland held a free CPR training event at the home of the world famous Kelpies earlier this month.

Running from 10am to 4pm on Wednesday, October 16, the CPR awareness day was a unique opportunity for people to come along and learn vital live saving skills, as well as meet the organisations and services dedicated to saving lives and improving health of people throughout the Forth Valley area.

Debbie McKinnon, Service Delivery Officer for St John Scotland said: “Bringing together our partners and the public at this event was a great way to showcase how we can all work together to save lives.

"We’re committed to empowering our communities with the skills they need to respond to cardiac emergencies, and we thank everyone who came along to learn CPR and meet the teams that help keep us all safe.”

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture all the action at the well attended event.

Falkirk FC mascot Fergus the Fox joins a visitor at the CPR awareness day

Falkirk FC mascot Fergus the Fox joins a visitor at the CPR awareness day Photo: Michael Gillen

Falkirk FC mascot Fergus the Fox gets some 'paws on' experience of CPR thanks to St John volunteer Linda Hehir

Falkirk FC mascot Fergus the Fox gets some 'paws on' experience of CPR thanks to St John volunteer Linda Hehir Photo: Michael Gillen

As well as learning potentially life saving skills, visitors to the CPR awareness day were also able to meet Falkirk FC mascot Fergus the Fox

As well as learning potentially life saving skills, visitors to the CPR awareness day were also able to meet Falkirk FC mascot Fergus the Fox Photo: Michael Gillen

Roma McLeod, 8, travelled all the way from East Kilbride to attend the CPR awareness event at Falkirk Helix

Roma McLeod, 8, travelled all the way from East Kilbride to attend the CPR awareness event at Falkirk Helix Photo: Michael Gillen

