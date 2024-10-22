In Pictures: Hands on fun at Falkirk Helix for CPR Awareness Day

Running from 10am to 4pm on Wednesday, October 16, the CPR awareness day was a unique opportunity for people to come along and learn vital live saving skills, as well as meet the organisations and services dedicated to saving lives and improving health of people throughout the Forth Valley area.

Debbie McKinnon, Service Delivery Officer for St John Scotland said: “Bringing together our partners and the public at this event was a great way to showcase how we can all work together to save lives.

"We’re committed to empowering our communities with the skills they need to respond to cardiac emergencies, and we thank everyone who came along to learn CPR and meet the teams that help keep us all safe.”

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture all the action at the well attended event.

