In pictures: Great day out as Denny and Dunipace hold community fun event

The event started with a parade and ended in the Gala Park for an afternoon of celebrations, entertainment and lots of fun.

There was applause and cheers for the members of Dunipace FC, Dunipace women’s team and Dunipace Amateurs who all won their leagues and promotion in recent weeks and were at the head of the parade through both communities before taking a bow on the stage in the park.

Also in the spotlight in the parade and on stage were youngsters, one from each school in the area, who had all been nominated as an inspirational young person.

The awards are to recognise youngsters who help others in their community and it will be an annual event with a large trophy being held in each of the schools. The successful recipients receive a smaller trophy and £50 Amazon voucher thanks to sponsors Alltruck and ABL Fabrication & Welding Engineers Ltd.

First winners were: Denny High School – John Martin; St Modan’s High – Emma Black; Denny Primary – Mirren Cooke; St Patrick’s Primary – Rocco Morrison; Dunipace Primary – Ben McKay; Nethermains Primary – Maizy Roxburgh; Head of Muir Primary – Morgan Stirling.

Romany Shaw from Denny, the current Miss Stirlingshire, helped present the awards and declared the gala day open.

Compere for the entertainment throughout the afternoon was popular singer Dionne Hickey, who also performed a set ahead of her appearance later this summer with McFly.

Headline act was hometown hero and the area’s very own winner of The Voice, Stevie McCrorie.

Youngsters helping to entertain the crowds were JDK Dance, Infusion Dance, FJK Karate and Denny Primary Choir.

There was lots going on in the park, as well as funfair rides, and this year there were members of the Clanranald Trust making an appearance for the first time. They were keen to tell people more about nearby Duncarron medieval fort, as well as giving lessons in archery and showing the crowds more of what Scots wore and the weapons they carried in medieval times.

The day was voted a huge success by all those involved – helped by a liberal dose of sunshine – and now the planning for next year begins.

1 . Denny and Dunipace Gala fun day Parading through the streets of Denny.

2 . Denny and Dunipace Gala fun day Trophy winners at the head of the parade - Dunipace FC, Dunipace Ladies FC and Dunipace AFC.

3 . Denny and Dunipace Gala fun day Denny and Dunipace Pipe Band taking part in the annual parade.

4 . Denny and Dunipace Gala fun day One of the colourful floats.