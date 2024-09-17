In pictures: Grangemouth's Zetland Men's Shed welcomes visitors for open day

Zetland Men’s Shed, which meets at Kersiebank Community Project in Dundas School, Oxgang Road, held an open day last Wednesday with everyone invited along to find out more about the organisation.

Acting chairman Andy Colley said he was “delighted” with how the day went.

He said: “It's always a bit of an anxious wait to see if people would turn up, we have worked hard over the last 18 months to get to this stage.

“It was the correct time to have an open day to try to attract new members and I am glad to say we have attracted about a dozen new members which is fantastic.

“We tried to do something with a bit of a difference, so we asked local musician Gordon Bell to do a set for us with member Robin Marshall, and it was a great success.

“The food was made and supplied by the Kersiebank Community Education Centre, so thanks to them for doing this.

“Everyone commented on the men's shed portacabin with the projects we have undertaken, like bird boxes, garden planters, tables, model wooden cars and paintings.

“We have been donated lots of tools and lots well over 60 -100 years old, these really can't be used any more so we have made a ‘tools from the past’ wall.”

The purpose of Men’s Sheds is to provide recreational facilities and advance the social needs, health and wellbeing of men of all ages and backgrounds living in the Falkirk district.

With the chance for men to meet and undertake creative, physical, purposeful and recreational activities of their choice it is hoped the initiative can help reduce isolation of men in the area.

It’s also about sharing skills and knowledge with others in the community.

Visitors had the opportunity to look inside the shed to find out more about what goes on and to try out some of the crafts.

The Men's Shed movement started 16 years ago, as a method of counteracting the effects of boredom and isolation when faced with retirement, illness, unemployment or bereavement.

There are now over 50 Men's Sheds in Scotland. These are run and staffed by the shed volunteers themselves.

