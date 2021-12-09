Lorna with Callum, 6, and Harrison, 3, from Larbert

In pictures: Grangemouth's Winterfest proves a huge success

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy Winterfest in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park on Sunday.

By Fiona Dobie
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 12:30 pm

The seasonal event, organised by the Zetland Park Regeneration Project, saw visitors invited to get involved with a whole host of family friendly activities.

There was something for everyone to enjoy including arts and crafts, a fun water game and stalls run by various community organisations.Santa even made a special appearance thanks to help from the Rotary Club of Grangemouth.

At the same time, inside the Pavillion, Sapphire Cheer and Dance were holding a tabletop sale.

Photographer Scott Louden was there to capture all the fun from the day.

1. Winterfest

Emma and Ella from Waste Services

Photo: Scott Louden

2. Winterfest

Claire with Lauren, 17, and Evie with Katie, 7, from Grangemouth/Stenhousemuir with their artwork

Photo: Scott Louden

3. Winterfest

April, Jack and Cath from the community partnership team

Photo: Scott Louden

4. Winterfest

Sapphire Cheer and dance stalls in The Pavillion. The Sapphire Toy stall.

Photo: Scott Louden

