In pictures: Grangemouth's Winterfest proves a huge success

The seasonal event, organised by the Zetland Park Regeneration Project, saw visitors invited to get involved with a whole host of family friendly activities.
There was something for everyone to enjoy including arts and crafts, a fun water game and stalls run by various community organisations.Santa even made a special appearance thanks to help from the Rotary Club of Grangemouth.
At the same time, inside the Pavillion, Sapphire Cheer and Dance were holding a tabletop sale.
Photographer Scott Louden was there to capture all the fun from the day.
Page 1 of 5