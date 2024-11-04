In pictures: Grangemouth's Scout Brick event proves a hit with Lego fans

The Scout Brick event was organised by the 15th Grangemouth Scouts as a fundraiser for the organisation.

It took place on Saturday at the Scout Hall on the town’s Peddie Place.

As well as Lego displays from AFOLs (Adult Fans of Lego) there were opportunities for visitors to get hands on by getting creative in the Lego pits, taking part in speed building competitions and building and racing cars.

There was also a Duplo building area for younger visitors too.

The event also included stalls to browse and refreshments.

Among the displays was an original Grangemouth brick – multi-coloured marbled bricks secretly produced in a plastics factory in the town back in the 1970s.

Photographer Alan Murray captured these images from the event.

