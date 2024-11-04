The Scout Brick event was hosted by the 15th Grangemouth Scouts on Saturday. (Pics: Alan Murray)placeholder image
In pictures: Grangemouth's Scout Brick event proves a hit with Lego fans

By Fiona Dobie
Published 4th Nov 2024, 06:48 BST
A Lego event in Grangemouth at the weekend proved a hit with brick fans of all ages.

The Scout Brick event was organised by the 15th Grangemouth Scouts as a fundraiser for the organisation.

It took place on Saturday at the Scout Hall on the town’s Peddie Place.

As well as Lego displays from AFOLs (Adult Fans of Lego) there were opportunities for visitors to get hands on by getting creative in the Lego pits, taking part in speed building competitions and building and racing cars.

There was also a Duplo building area for younger visitors too.

The event also included stalls to browse and refreshments.

Among the displays was an original Grangemouth brick – multi-coloured marbled bricks secretly produced in a plastics factory in the town back in the 1970s.

Photographer Alan Murray captured these images from the event.

The event took place in the Scout Hall in Grangemouth's Peddie Place.

1. Scout Brick

The event took place in the Scout Hall in Grangemouth's Peddie Place. Photo: Alan Murray

There was fun and games on offer at the event for the whole family to enjoy.

2. Scout Brick

There was fun and games on offer at the event for the whole family to enjoy. Photo: Alan Murray

The train display proved popular.

3. Scout Brick

The train display proved popular. Photo: Alan Murray

As well as Lego displays and a chance to get hands on there were some stalls for visitors to browse too.

4. Scout Brick

As well as Lego displays and a chance to get hands on there were some stalls for visitors to browse too. Photo: Alan Murray

