In pictures: Grangemouth's Sacred Heart Primary School 60th anniversary mass

A school celebrated six decades in its present building with a series of events, including a mass.
Jill Buchanan
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 13:22 GMT

Guests, including former staff, joined pupils and teachers at the mass on October 26 which was conducted by Archbishop Leo Cushley.

The building in Bowhouse Road has been the school’s home since October 22, 1963.

Prior to that the school and church were based in Kerse Road.

A crucifix made from the wood in the previous building’s altar is used in the school’s regular masses.

Former parish priests also joined the Archbishop in the service.

Afterwards there were treats for the pupils to enjoy as well as a special anniversary cake.

