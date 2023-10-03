In pictures: Grangemouth Rotary's fashion show for Strathcarron Hospice

A fashion show with a difference helped raise lots of much-needed funds for Strathcarron Hospice.

Members of the Rotary Club of Grangemouth held the event in the town’s Leapark Hotel on Sunday.

Those attending found out there are some great buys that can be discovered in the hospice’s charity shops across the district.

All the garments worn by the models had previously been donated to Strathcarron.

The volunteers who help to run the shops, which bring in lots of revenue to help the hospice continue to provide round-the-clock care, look out for clothes which would be suitable for the fashion show.

They are then modelled on the day and those in the audience have a chance to purchase.

As well as a glass of fizz and afternoon tea, those attending were entertained by the talented youngsters from Grangemouth’s Young Portonian Theatre Group.

The Rotary Club would like to thank everyone who came along on the day and supported their event.

