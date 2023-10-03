News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

In pictures: Grangemouth Rotary's fashion show for Strathcarron Hospice

A fashion show with a difference helped raise lots of much-needed funds for Strathcarron Hospice.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 18:16 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 18:17 BST

Members of the Rotary Club of Grangemouth held the event in the town’s Leapark Hotel on Sunday.

Those attending found out there are some great buys that can be discovered in the hospice’s charity shops across the district.

All the garments worn by the models had previously been donated to Strathcarron.

The volunteers who help to run the shops, which bring in lots of revenue to help the hospice continue to provide round-the-clock care, look out for clothes which would be suitable for the fashion show.

They are then modelled on the day and those in the audience have a chance to purchase.

As well as a glass of fizz and afternoon tea, those attending were entertained by the talented youngsters from Grangemouth’s Young Portonian Theatre Group.

The Rotary Club would like to thank everyone who came along on the day and supported their event.

The models for Sunday's Rotary Club of Grangemouth Fashion Show.

1. Rotary Fashion Show

The models for Sunday's Rotary Club of Grangemouth Fashion Show. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Young Portonians entertained the audience in the Leapark Hotel.

2. Rotary Fashion Show

Young Portonians entertained the audience in the Leapark Hotel. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
A stylish autumn outfit.

3. Rotary Fashion Show

A stylish autumn outfit. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Perfect outfit for cooler days.

4. Rotary Fashion Show

Perfect outfit for cooler days. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Rotary ClubGrangemouthStrathcarron