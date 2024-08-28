The office block section of Kerse Road has been set for demolition for a number of months and now work has begun to bring it downThe office block section of Kerse Road has been set for demolition for a number of months and now work has begun to bring it down
In Pictures: Grangemouth office block meets the wrecking ball

By James Trimble
Published 28th Aug 2024, 11:52 BST
Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen has been waiting for a while to capture the demolition of the vacant office block in Grangemouth’s Kerse Road.

Back in April, work to demolish the vacant office block in Grangemouth town centre suffered a temporary setback due to the presence of asbestos and nesting birds.

Then In June Falkirk Council stated the work – which was forecast to take around 15 weeks to complete – to demolish the Kerse Road premises would be done “by the end of summer”.

Now, just days away from the start of September, the demolition crews have started tearing down the structure and, as Michael’s photographs show, the work is well underway.

The structure begins to crumble away to reveal the former office within

1. Demolition of Grangemouth's Kerse Road office block

The structure begins to crumble away to reveal the former office within Photo: Michael Gillen

Contractors have now made a start on the demolition of the former office block

2. Demolition of Grangemouth's Kerse Road office block

Contractors have now made a start on the demolition of the former office block Photo: Michael Gillen

The demolition work leaves the building looking a shell of its former self

3. Demolition of Grangemouth's Kerse Road office block

The demolition work leaves the building looking a shell of its former self Photo: Michael Gillen

A whole section of the office block has now been razed to the ground

4. Demolition of Grangemouth's Kerse Road office block

A whole section of the office block has now been razed to the ground Photo: Michael Gillen

