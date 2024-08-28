In Pictures: Grangemouth office block meets the wrecking ball

Back in April, work to demolish the vacant office block in Grangemouth town centre suffered a temporary setback due to the presence of asbestos and nesting birds.

Then In June Falkirk Council stated the work – which was forecast to take around 15 weeks to complete – to demolish the Kerse Road premises would be done “by the end of summer”.

Now, just days away from the start of September, the demolition crews have started tearing down the structure and, as Michael’s photographs show, the work is well underway.

