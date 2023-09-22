News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Grangemouth Macmillan coffee morning raises funds for cancer charity

A group of youngsters in Grangemouth held a coffee morning with all money raised going to the Macmillan cancer charity.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:04 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 15:05 BST

The event took place today (Friday) in the town’s community education unit in Abbots Road.

Members of Grangemouth High School’s senior choir also attended to provide entertainment for all the guests who turned up.

Lots of people will be hosting Macmillan coffee events in the coming days, culminating in the Big Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday, September 29 when up and down the country family, friends and work colleagues will be getting together to drink coffee, eat cake and raise lots of money for the charity.

All money raised will help many living with cancer to live life as fully as they can.

Find out how you can get involved here

