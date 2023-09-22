In pictures: Grangemouth Macmillan coffee morning raises funds for cancer charity
The event took place today (Friday) in the town’s community education unit in Abbots Road.
Members of Grangemouth High School’s senior choir also attended to provide entertainment for all the guests who turned up.
Lots of people will be hosting Macmillan coffee events in the coming days, culminating in the Big Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday, September 29 when up and down the country family, friends and work colleagues will be getting together to drink coffee, eat cake and raise lots of money for the charity.
All money raised will help many living with cancer to live life as fully as they can.
