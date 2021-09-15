In pictures: Grangemouth judo club gets to grips with the great outdoors

The club has only recently been able to hold classes again following relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions so Jayne did not really want the youngsters to miss a week if they did not have to.
That’s when the option of an outdoor session in Zetland Park came up and, as you can see from photographer Michael Gillen’s pictures, they certainly did enjoy it.
1.
Youngsters get in some wheelbarrow action during their park-based fitness session
Photo: Michael Gillen
2.
No one stopped moving for very long during the all action fitness session
Photo: Michael Gillen
3.
Coach Jayne Clason would not ask her young judo students to do anything she wouldn't be prepared to do herself
Photo: Michael Gillen
4.
There may have been some horsing around on the night but it was all aimed at keeping the youngsters fit and active
Photo: Michael Gillen