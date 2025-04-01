In Pictures: Grangemouth High School road safety event 2025

Grangemouth community policing team invited people to a road and cycle safety open day last Saturday at Grangemouth High School, Tinto Drive and Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture images from the event, which took place in and around the school’s bus drop-off area.

Personnel from Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, as well as representatives from John Mitchell Haulage, were there on the day to show how they were all working together to promote road and cycle safety.

Those who came along had the opportunity to speak with emergency services, explore emergency vehicles, and learn first hand about the importance of safety around larger vehicles, with the chance to access an HGV.

Officers also offered free bike security marking on the day.

1 . Grangemouth High School road safety event 2025 Noah Anderson 5, from Plean, looks ready to start a convoy as he climbs aboard a John Mitchell Haulage truck just like his grandfather

2 . Grangemouth High School road safety event 2025 Theodore Gramalis, 5, from Grangemouth, gets ready to lay down the law at the road safety event

3 . Grangemouth High School road safety event 2025 Cops and firefighters are getting younger every year - just look at five-year-old Theodore and young Noah Richardson, 5, at Saturday's open event