Let's go catch some bad guys - Katie Watt, 3, and Finlay Watt, 1, could be the future of law enforcement or they may just be having fun at Saturday's open event

In Pictures: Grangemouth High School road safety event 2025

By James Trimble
Published 1st Apr 2025, 13:23 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 13:31 BST
Residents of all ages took the opportunity to enjoy a family friendly first hand look at the ways emergency services help keep us safe on the roads

Grangemouth community policing team invited people to a road and cycle safety open day last Saturday at Grangemouth High School, Tinto Drive and Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture images from the event, which took place in and around the school’s bus drop-off area.

Personnel from Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, as well as representatives from John Mitchell Haulage, were there on the day to show how they were all working together to promote road and cycle safety.

Those who came along had the opportunity to speak with emergency services, explore emergency vehicles, and learn first hand about the importance of safety around larger vehicles, with the chance to access an HGV.

Officers also offered free bike security marking on the day.

Noah Anderson 5, from Plean, looks ready to start a convoy as he climbs aboard a John Mitchell Haulage truck just like his grandfather

Grangemouth High School road safety event 2025

Noah Anderson 5, from Plean, looks ready to start a convoy as he climbs aboard a John Mitchell Haulage truck just like his grandfather

Theodore Gramalis, 5, from Grangemouth, gets ready to lay down the law at the road safety event

Grangemouth High School road safety event 2025

Theodore Gramalis, 5, from Grangemouth, gets ready to lay down the law at the road safety event

Cops and firefighters are getting younger every year - just look at five-year-old Theodore and young Noah Richardson, 5, at Saturday's open event

Grangemouth High School road safety event 2025

Cops and firefighters are getting younger every year - just look at five-year-old Theodore and young Noah Richardson, 5, at Saturday's open event

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's amber watch were on hand to make things as fun and informative as possible for visitors of all ages

Grangemouth High School road safety event 2025

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's amber watch were on hand to make things as fun and informative as possible for visitors of all ages

