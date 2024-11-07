In Pictures: Grangemouth festive celebration lights up faces with smiles before Christmas last year

The Festive Celebration event, organised by Grangemouth and Skinflats Community Council and friends, took place in the town centre and bandstand area in La Porte Precinct last November.

The weather was cold and damp but entertainment provided by Sacred Heart Choir, Young Portonian Theatre Company, Project Theatre and Camelon Pipe Band warmed the hearts and souls of everyone who ventured out.

Local businesses – including Pacitti Jones and Kerrie’s Coffee – opened their doors to visitors, served up treats and got into the festive spirit during the afternoon.

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow ... at Grangemouth Festive Celebration 2023

Community Council members, who helped organise the festive celebration, join community police officers at the famous Grangemouth bandstand

Camelon and District Pipe Band help Grangemouth Festive Celebration go marching on

Pacitti Jones staff hand out free hot chocolate and grant an early pre-Christmas audience with Santa himself