In Pictures: Grangemouth festive celebration lights up faces with smiles before Christmas

The Christmas lights were turned on with no ceremony this year but that did not stop Portonians flocking to Grangemouth town centre for some festive fun.

The Festive Celebration event, organised by Grangemouth and Skinflats Community Council and friends, took place in the town centre and bandstand area in La Porte Precinct on Saturday afternoon.

The weather was cold and damp but entertainment provided by Sacred Heart Choir, Young Portonian Theatre Company, Project Theatre and Camelon Pipe Band warmed the hearts and souls of everyone who ventured out.

Local businesses – including Pacitti Jones and Kerrie’s Coffee – opened their doors to visitors, served up treats and got into the festive spirit during the afternoon.

1 . Grangemouth Festive Celebration 2023 Community Council members, who helped organise the festive celebration, join community police officers at the famous Grangemouth bandstand

2 . Grangemouth Festive Celebration 2023 Camelon and District Pipe Band drum up some festive spirit in Grangemouth town centre

3 . Grangemouth Festive Celebration 2023 The pipes of Camelon and District Pipe Band ring out a festive tune or two for folk in Grangemouth town centre

4 . Grangemouth Festive Celebration 2023 Staff at Pacitti Jones opened their doors to hand out free hot chocolate and let kids meet Santa during Grangemouth Festive Celebration 2023