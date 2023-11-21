News you can trust since 1845
Camelon and District Pipe Band help Grangemouth Festive Celebration go marching on (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)Camelon and District Pipe Band help Grangemouth Festive Celebration go marching on (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)
In Pictures: Grangemouth festive celebration lights up faces with smiles before Christmas

The Christmas lights were turned on with no ceremony this year but that did not stop Portonians flocking to Grangemouth town centre for some festive fun.
By James Trimble
Published 21st Nov 2023, 15:13 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 15:26 GMT

The Festive Celebration event, organised by Grangemouth and Skinflats Community Council and friends, took place in the town centre and bandstand area in La Porte Precinct on Saturday afternoon.

The weather was cold and damp but entertainment provided by Sacred Heart Choir, Young Portonian Theatre Company, Project Theatre and Camelon Pipe Band warmed the hearts and souls of everyone who ventured out.

Local businesses – including Pacitti Jones and Kerrie’s Coffee – opened their doors to visitors, served up treats and got into the festive spirit during the afternoon.

Community Council members, who helped organise the festive celebration, join community police officers at the famous Grangemouth bandstand (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

Community Council members, who helped organise the festive celebration, join community police officers at the famous Grangemouth bandstand (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

Camelon and District Pipe Band drum up some festive spirit in Grangemouth town centre (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

Camelon and District Pipe Band drum up some festive spirit in Grangemouth town centre (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

The pipes of Camelon and District Pipe Band ring out a festive tune or two for folk in Grangemouth town centre (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

The pipes of Camelon and District Pipe Band ring out a festive tune or two for folk in Grangemouth town centre (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

Staff at Pacitti Jones opened their doors to hand out free hot chocolate and let kids meet Santa during Grangemouth Festive Celebration 2023 (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

Staff at Pacitti Jones opened their doors to hand out free hot chocolate and let kids meet Santa during Grangemouth Festive Celebration 2023 (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

