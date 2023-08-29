In pictures: Grangemouth crowds get all enthusiastic for duck shaped yellow plastic

The annual Grangemouth Duck Race attracted scores of spectators young and old to the banks of the Grange Burn near Zetland Park to watch the little yellow fellows float towards the finish line.

Duck sponsors were looking on with anticipation as their buoyant bath time toys raced – albeit very slowly – to take the chequered flag.

In the end it was Yvonne Wilson’s duck (number 613) who came first with Claire Headridge (581) a close second and Elspeth Shepherd (319) coming in third place.

The big winner of Saturday’s event was charity, with £1300 raised from the purchase of ducks and donations.

As you can see from Alan Murray’s photographs, the afternoon was more about good old fashioned family fun than anything else.

Grangemouth Duck Race 2023 The racers are ready to go (Picture: Alan Murray, National World)

Grangemouth Duck Race 2023 The start of the race is nigh ... (Picture: Alan Murray, National World)

Grangemouth Duck Race 2023 And their off ... 700 ducks take to the Grange Burn like ducks to water (Picture: Alan Murray, National World)

Grangemouth Duck Race 2023 The crowds gather to cheer on their plastic pacesetters (Picture: Alan Murray, National World)