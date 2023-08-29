In pictures: Grangemouth crowds get all enthusiastic for duck shaped yellow plastic
The annual Grangemouth Duck Race attracted scores of spectators young and old to the banks of the Grange Burn near Zetland Park to watch the little yellow fellows float towards the finish line.
By James Trimble
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:10 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 15:12 BST
Duck sponsors were looking on with anticipation as their buoyant bath time toys raced – albeit very slowly – to take the chequered flag.
In the end it was Yvonne Wilson’s duck (number 613) who came first with Claire Headridge (581) a close second and Elspeth Shepherd (319) coming in third place.
The big winner of Saturday’s event was charity, with £1300 raised from the purchase of ducks and donations.
As you can see from Alan Murray’s photographs, the afternoon was more about good old fashioned family fun than anything else.
