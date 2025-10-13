In pictures: Grangemouth couple who were parents to 130 children celebrate golden wedding

Many of the young people who were fostered by Christine and Robert Monteith attended a special celebration in a Grangemouth hotel.

The event was an opportunity for everyone to reflect on the couple’s 50 years of marriage and how they had shared their love for their own three children and two grandchildren with so many other youngsters at their time of need.

Robert was born in Dennistoun in Glasgow and his family moved to Grangemouth in the early 1960s. They were living in the town’s Almond Street when Christine McKinlay’s family moved into nearby Elmbank Street.

The couple say they “met in the street” when they were 13 and 15 years old. Romance blossomed and five years later on September 26, 1975 they were married in what was then the town’s Zetland Parish Church, now known as Parkview Church, with a reception following for family and friends at the Old Docker’s Club in Dundas Street.

They were to renew their vows in the church on their 25th anniversary.

Christine, now 68, had been working in Kerr’s shoe store in the town when they married with Robert, who is 70, serving with the Royal Signals and undertaking basic training at Catterick in North Yorkshire.

Following the wedding he was sent to Germany with Christine following him a few weeks later. For almost 20 years, their home was to be on Army bases around the world, although 14 of those years were spent in Germany.

In 1993, they moved to Polmont and Robert began working in the Oswald Avenue Day Centre.

It was from that job that the couple became involved in fostering … although they admit that it all happened almost by accident.

Robert said: “There was another centre for disabled people around the corner in Roxburgh Street where I would help out at weekends. There was one guy I connected with and we offered him respite. But I thought working with adults was too much for Christine to do it permanently.”

However, when the couple spotted an advert in the Falkirk Herald looking for foster carers they decided this might be right for them and their family.

They underwent the interviews and trainings – and 27 years later they had fostered 127 children from birth to 18.

Christine said: “Sometimes it was at very short notice that a child would arrive: we provided short term and long term foster places, as well as respite.”

The couple say that many of the youngsters who have called their house home, even for a short time, still keep in touch.

One brother and sister, Sophie and Duncan Fulke, who were the last two children that the Monteiths fostered eventually lived with them full time.

“After their dad died Duncan asked if they could stay with us – and of course, we said yes,” Robert explained. “Sophie went to university in Glasgow and they are both now members of our family. Sophie has also made us great-grandparents with the birth of her daughter Vienna-Dawn.”

It was Sophie and Duncan who nominated Robert for a local hero award with radio station Central FM in 2011. He took the Parent/Foster Carer Award after the youngsters said he was “a superhero and bakes good cookies and cakes”.

But then he went on to be named the Ultimate Hero.

At the time he said that along with Christine, they took on the role of foster carers to help youngsters make memories.

He said that he had lots of memories with his own family growing up and he wanted to share this, adding: “With these children, I want them to have good memories. When they’re older they can turn around and say: ‘We have had a good life’.”

The Monteiths were also involved in recruitment campaigns to encourage others to think about becoming foster carers, as well as Robert being involved with the Fostering Network.

They enjoyed sharing their golden wedding celebration with their extended family, as well as many of Robert’s former Army colleagues, and friends from throughout the district at a party in Grangemouth’s Leapark Hotel.

1 . Monteith golden wedding Robert and Christine Monteith cut their golden wedding anniversary cake. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Monteith golden wedding Robert and Christine pictured with their sons and daughter, left to right, Richard, Rebecca and Robert Monteith. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Monteith golden wedding Some of the guests looking forward to the celebration in the Leapark Hotel. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Monteith golden wedding Happy family group, son Robert, daughter Rebecca , partner Lauren Croft, daughter-in-law Carolann and son Richard. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales