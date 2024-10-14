The future is almost as bright as this wee one's face paint for the newly named Sealock Centre in Grangemouth as people learned at a special open dayThe future is almost as bright as this wee one's face paint for the newly named Sealock Centre in Grangemouth as people learned at a special open day
The future is almost as bright as this wee one's face paint for the newly named Sealock Centre in Grangemouth as people learned at a special open day

In pictures: Grangemouth community centre starts new era with name change and open day

By James Trimble
Published 14th Oct 2024, 12:19 BST
People attended a special open day to see how a local community centre has successfully navigated the community asset transfer (CAT) process to continue running under a new name.

The Sealock Infinity committee are just finalising the CAT to take Beancross and Newlands Community Centre, in Montgomery Street, Grangemouth off Falkirk Council’s hands.

Community centres throughout the Falkirk area – including Grangemouth’s own Bowhouse Community Centre – have sadly fallen foul of the CAT process and had to withdraw their bids.

However, this does not seem to have been a problem for Sealock Infinity, who held an open day for people on Saturday to given them a chance and see the newly named Sealock Centre and hear about the committee’s plans for the future as they enjoyed stalls and live entertainment.

As you can see from Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen’s pictures, there was plenty to do on the day and plenty of interest in the venue’s new era.

There were stalls aplenty and lots of things to see and do at the Sealock Centre open day

