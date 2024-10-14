In pictures: Grangemouth community centre starts new era with name change and open day

The Sealock Infinity committee are just finalising the CAT to take Beancross and Newlands Community Centre, in Montgomery Street, Grangemouth off Falkirk Council’s hands.

Community centres throughout the Falkirk area – including Grangemouth’s own Bowhouse Community Centre – have sadly fallen foul of the CAT process and had to withdraw their bids.

However, this does not seem to have been a problem for Sealock Infinity, who held an open day for people on Saturday to given them a chance and see the newly named Sealock Centre and hear about the committee’s plans for the future as they enjoyed stalls and live entertainment.

As you can see from Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen’s pictures, there was plenty to do on the day and plenty of interest in the venue’s new era.

1 . Sealock Centre Open Day 2024 There were stalls aplenty and lots of things to see and do at the Sealock Centre open day

2 . Sealock Centre Open Day 2024 Stall holders get ready for action at the Sealock Centre open day

3 . Sealock Centre Open Day 2024 The new Sealock Centre welcomes all ages and provides a range of activities for everyone, as these two visitors found out at the venue's open day