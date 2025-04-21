In pictures: Grangemouth Busy Bees Playgroup fundraiser

A successful fundraising day was held by a Grangemouth playgroup on Saturday.

Busy Bees Playgroup held its event in the grounds of Moray Primary School to bring in much-needed funds for the group.

The fundraiser will contributed to buy new resources, particularly for the playgroup’s garden.

There were lots of stalls, raffles, tombola and lots for youngsters to enjoy, including inflatables, crafts, bouncy castle, face painting and rides.

Thanks to everyone who contributed to a fun day.

Two youngsters meet Marshall and Chase from Paw Patrol.

Two youngsters meet Marshall and Chase from Paw Patrol.

Lots of fun at the indoor activities too.

Lots of fun at the indoor activities too.

The fundraiser was in the grounds of Moray Primary School.

The fundraiser was in the grounds of Moray Primary School.

Leanne Crawford, of Busy Bees Playgroup, with Marshall and Chase from Paw Patrol.

Leanne Crawford, of Busy Bees Playgroup, with Marshall and Chase from Paw Patrol.

