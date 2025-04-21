In pictures: Grangemouth Busy Bees Playgroup fundraiser

Busy Bees Playgroup held its event in the grounds of Moray Primary School to bring in much-needed funds for the group.
The fundraiser will contributed to buy new resources, particularly for the playgroup’s garden.
There were lots of stalls, raffles, tombola and lots for youngsters to enjoy, including inflatables, crafts, bouncy castle, face painting and rides.
Thanks to everyone who contributed to a fun day.
1. Busy Bees Playgroup fundraising day
Two youngsters meet Marshall and Chase from Paw Patrol. Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Busy Bees Playgroup fundraising day
Lots of fun at the indoor activities too. Photo: Michael Gillen
3. Busy Bees Playgroup fundraising day
The fundraiser was in the grounds of Moray Primary School. Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Busy Bees Playgroup fundraising day
Leanne Crawford, of Busy Bees Playgroup, with Marshall and Chase from Paw Patrol. Photo: Michael Gillen
