In pictures: Glebe Street and Beyond Christmas shopping night

Customers flocked to a Christmas shopping event in Falkirk town centre on Thursday evening.

Originally organised by traders in Glebe Street – including Scarlet Ribbons, Honey Bee Boutique and Glebe Fashion – other independent retailers quickly became involved.

The night was renamed Glebe Street and Beyond festive shopping night and attracted lots of people eager to get some Christmas presents bought.

There was a Glee Choir to entertain in Glebe Street, as well as fizz, raffles and offers in many of the stores.

The event was voted a huge success by retailers and shoppers alike.

Here’s just a selection of images from the night.

