In pictures: Glebe Street and Beyond Christmas shopping night

Customers flocked to a Christmas shopping event in Falkirk town centre on Thursday evening.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 1st Dec 2023, 12:03 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 12:03 GMT

Originally organised by traders in Glebe Street – including Scarlet Ribbons, Honey Bee Boutique and Glebe Fashion – other independent retailers quickly became involved.

The night was renamed Glebe Street and Beyond festive shopping night and attracted lots of people eager to get some Christmas presents bought.

There was a Glee Choir to entertain in Glebe Street, as well as fizz, raffles and offers in many of the stores.

The event was voted a huge success by retailers and shoppers alike.

Here’s just a selection of images from the night.

Crowds turned out to support the Christmas shopping night on Thursday.

1. Christmas shopping night.

Crowds turned out to support the Christmas shopping night on Thursday. Photo: Mark Ferguson

A Glee choir braved the cold to entertain the shoppers.

2. Christmas shopping night.

A Glee choir braved the cold to entertain the shoppers. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Getting everyone in the Christmas spirit with festive tunes.

3. Christmas shopping night.

Getting everyone in the Christmas spirit with festive tunes. Photo: Mark Ferguson

So many beautiful items to choose from in Scarlet Ribbons.

4. Christmas shopping night.

So many beautiful items to choose from in Scarlet Ribbons. Photo: Mark Ferguson

