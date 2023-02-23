In pictures: Girlcode Box gym in Grangemouth prepares to celebrate first anniversary
Girlcode Box gym launched in April last year after Joda Quigley and husband John Denovan decided to take the plunge and set up the female only facility after years of running outdoor bootcamps.
They already have around 120 active members coming along to the gym in Abbotsinch Road for a wide variety of classes offering cardio, strength and endurance training. Open to all ages and abilities the classes encourage people to push themselves to their maximum potential.
Next month the gym will be launching Girlcode Box Girls for youngsters aged five to ten years and will be overseen by Joda’s daughters Tara, 19, and Tamzen, 16.