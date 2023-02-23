News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Girlcode Box gym in Grangemouth prepares to celebrate first anniversary

Girlcode Box gym launched in April last year after Joda Quigley and husband John Denovan decided to take the plunge and set up the female only facility after years of running outdoor bootcamps.

By Jill Buchanan
3 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 4:50pm

They already have around 120 active members coming along to the gym in Abbotsinch Road for a wide variety of classes offering cardio, strength and endurance training. Open to all ages and abilities the classes encourage people to push themselves to their maximum potential.

Next month the gym will be launching Girlcode Box Girls for youngsters aged five to ten years and will be overseen by Joda’s daughters Tara, 19, and Tamzen, 16.

1. Girlcode Box

Joda Quigley launched Girlcode Box gym last year

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Girlcode Box

The women's only gym promotes itself as a safe place for females to train and support each other

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Girlcode Box

Girlcode Box gym is for women of all ages and abilities

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Girlcode Box

Everyone is encouraged to work at their own level

Photo: Michael Gillen

