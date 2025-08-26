In pictures: Garden party fun day for Grangemouth pharmaceutical workforce

The Piramal Pharma Solutions site plays a vital role in the pharmaceutical supply chain, specialising in the development, clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing of bioconjugates – including Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs). These advanced therapies are increasingly used in the treatment of cancer, reflecting the firm’s commitment to science, innovation and ultimately to patients worldwide.

The garden party, which took place earlier this month, was designed not only as a gesture of thanks to employees, but also as a chance to bring colleagues together.

The afternoon was filled with laughter and camaraderie, with a wide variety of activities on offer. From caricature art and face painting to a pizza van, mocktails, light-hearted employee awards, inflatable games and mini golf, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Among the highlights was the ‘Soak the Site Leadership Team’ challenge, which gave employees the chance to see their leaders take a light-hearted drenching, all in the name of charity. The activity was organised to raise money for Cancer Research UK, a cause closely connected to the work being carried out at Grangemouth. A total of £215 was raised for the charity.

A spokesperson for Piramal Pharma Solutions said: “The garden party was a reminder of how vital teamwork, compassion, and shared purpose are — both in the laboratory and beyond. For Piramal Pharma Solutions, days like this highlight the human side of science: employees who, while enjoying a fun afternoon together, remain deeply committed to improving the lives of patients around the world.”

1 . Piramal Pharma Solutions garden party Staff from Piramal Pharma Solutions enjoyed a garden party courtesy of their employers to say thank you for their hard work. (Pics: Michael Gillen) Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Piramal Pharma Solutions garden party There was lots of fun to be had by employees. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Piramal Pharma Solutions garden party The event was organised as a way of saying thank you to the staff. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales