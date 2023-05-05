News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
1 hour ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
2 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
21 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action

In pictures: Gallery of Falkirk Herald reader pics

Our readers have been out and about across the district and further afield capturing some spectacular scenery and views.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 5th May 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:54 BST

Take a look through our gallery of reader pictures and if you would like to submit an image to be considered for publication in print and online, please send a landmark photograph to [email protected]

Japanese Garden, near Dollar, captured by John Murray from Camelon

1. Reader pics

Japanese Garden, near Dollar, captured by John Murray from Camelon Photo: John Murray

Photo Sales
The bleakness but beauty of Rannoch Moor in this image from Gordon Clark

2. Reader pics

The bleakness but beauty of Rannoch Moor in this image from Gordon Clark Photo: Gordon Clark

Photo Sales
The River Tweed in Melrose was bathed in Spring sunshine when it was captured by Lynne Bell.

3. Reader pics

The River Tweed in Melrose was bathed in Spring sunshine when it was captured by Lynne Bell. Photo: Lynne Bell

Photo Sales
Three bridges over the Forth - Queensferry Crossing, Forth Road Bridge and Forth Bridge, taken by Gordon Clark

4. Reader pics

Three bridges over the Forth - Queensferry Crossing, Forth Road Bridge and Forth Bridge, taken by Gordon Clark Photo: Gordon Clark

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3