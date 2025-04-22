In pictures: Fun in the sun at Inchyra Park's Easter egg hunt

The local park hosted an Easter egg hunt, organised by community group the Friends of Inchyra Park.
There was something for the whole family to enjoy amid the hunt, including a small traders fair, inflatables, face painting and refreshments.
This year’s event saw 1200 chocolate eggs given away to youngsters completing the historical themed trail.
Other groups and organisations attending on the day included talented thespians from Young Portonian Theatre Company and Project Theatre as well as Police Scotland officers.
The nearby Kersiebank Community Centre Cafe was also open on the day, putting on games and activities and offering refreshments.
In a post on social media, Lynne Gillies of the Friends of Inchyra Park said: “Huge thanks to our 30 volunteers, we gave away 1200 Easter eggs. Huge thanks to our main sponsors Forth Ports Community, also thanks to the Bowhouse Association, Inchyra Grange Hotel, Spar Charly Dee, Keystore, and to everyone who donated we really can't thank you enough always nice to get supported by local companies and community. We all hope you had a great day, nice to see our community coming together for a right good day.”
Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day – recognise anyone?
