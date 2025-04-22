In pictures: Fun in the sun at Inchyra Park's Easter egg hunt

In a post on social media, Lynne Gillies of the Friends of Inchyra Park said: “Huge thanks to our 30 volunteers, we gave away 1200 Easter eggs. Huge thanks to our main sponsors Forth Ports Community, also thanks to the Bowhouse Association, Inchyra Grange Hotel, Spar Charly Dee, Keystore, and to everyone who donated we really can't thank you enough always nice to get supported by local companies and community. We all hope you had a great day, nice to see our community coming together for a right good day.”