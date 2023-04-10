In pictures: Fun in Falkirk's Dollar Park as part of Cyrenians' Easter egg hunt

The place was Dollar Park and the time was Saturday morning when lots of young detectives took part in an Easter egg hunt.
The youngsters were challenged to put your detective hats on follow the big Easter bunny’s trail to find where he had hidden lots of eggs around the park and walled garden.
And if that wasn’t enough fun, there was also lots of Easter crafts to enjoy before a meeting with the Easter bunny.
1. Cyrenians' Easter Egg Hunt
Four-year-old Bella McNab and sister Hollie, 7, show their rewards from the Easter egg hut Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog
2. Cyrenians' Easter Egg Hunt
Finn Gallacher, 5, Oliver Mitchell, 3, Alvie Nelson, 3, Max, 4 and Hollie Taylor, 9, enjoying the Easter egg hunt in the walled garden Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog
3. Cyrenians' Easter Egg Hunt
Tyler Waledzik, 8, with twin sisters Kenzie and Scarlett, 6, meet the Easter bunny in Dollar Park Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog
4. Cyrenians' Easter Egg Hunt
Forget Easter bonnets, the best dressed youngsters were sporting cool shades Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog