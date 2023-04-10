News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Dalai Lama apology for kissing boy & asking him to 'suck his tongue'
30 minutes ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
47 minutes ago Tributes paid to teenager who died in canal over Easter weekend
2 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
2 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
3 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche

In pictures: Fun in Falkirk's Dollar Park as part of Cyrenians' Easter egg hunt

The place was Dollar Park and the time was Saturday morning when lots of young detectives took part in an Easter egg hunt.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 11:52 BST

The youngsters were challenged to put your detective hats on follow the big Easter bunny’s trail to find where he had hidden lots of eggs around the park and walled garden.

And if that wasn’t enough fun, there was also lots of Easter crafts to enjoy before a meeting with the Easter bunny.

Four-year-old Bella McNab and sister Hollie, 7, show their rewards from the Easter egg hut

1. Cyrenians' Easter Egg Hunt

Four-year-old Bella McNab and sister Hollie, 7, show their rewards from the Easter egg hut Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

Photo Sales
Finn Gallacher, 5, Oliver Mitchell, 3, Alvie Nelson, 3, Max, 4 and Hollie Taylor, 9, enjoying the Easter egg hunt in the walled garden

2. Cyrenians' Easter Egg Hunt

Finn Gallacher, 5, Oliver Mitchell, 3, Alvie Nelson, 3, Max, 4 and Hollie Taylor, 9, enjoying the Easter egg hunt in the walled garden Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

Photo Sales
Tyler Waledzik, 8, with twin sisters Kenzie and Scarlett, 6, meet the Easter bunny in Dollar Park

3. Cyrenians' Easter Egg Hunt

Tyler Waledzik, 8, with twin sisters Kenzie and Scarlett, 6, meet the Easter bunny in Dollar Park Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

Photo Sales
Forget Easter bonnets, the best dressed youngsters were sporting cool shades

4. Cyrenians' Easter Egg Hunt

Forget Easter bonnets, the best dressed youngsters were sporting cool shades Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Falkirk