In pictures: Fun in Falkirk town centre with producers market and bike stunt team

The monthly Falkirk Producers Market was back in town – and with it came demonstrations from the world-famous 3SIXTY bicycle display team.
The riders showed off jaw-dropping stunts throughout the day with crowds gathering to watch in the seating area outside Trinity Church.
Visitors were able to browse a range of stalls on the High Street, with traders offering a selection of local produce and crafts.
And for the younger family members there was also a chance to have their face painted for free.
The events were organised by Falkirk Delivers in partnership with Falkirk Council’s Active Travel Team.
Photographer Alan Murray captured these images from the day’s events. Do you recognise anyone?
