In pictures: Fun for family at Rainbow Muslim Women's Group event

The Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group hosted the special event to bring the community together at the town’s Dalgrain Community Centre last weekend.
The fun day featured stalls, food, clothes, sweet treats, arts and crats, face painting and more.
There were inflatables including a slide and bouncy castle for young visitors to enjoy.
The Falkirk district-based charity organisation provides social and educational opportunities for women who are isolated in their communities.
Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.