In pictures: Fun for family at Rainbow Muslim Women's Group event

The Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group hosted the special event to bring the community together at the town’s Dalgrain Community Centre last weekend.

The fun day featured stalls, food, clothes, sweet treats, arts and crats, face painting and more.

There were inflatables including a slide and bouncy castle for young visitors to enjoy.

The Falkirk district-based charity organisation provides social and educational opportunities for women who are isolated in their communities.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day.

There were a number of stalls available for people to browse at the fun day.

The kids had a great time on the inflatable slide.

The family fun day was held at Dalgrain Community Hall in Grangemouth.