In pictures: Fun for family at Rainbow Muslim Women's Group event

By Fiona Dobie
Published 7th Aug 2024, 07:12 BST
There was something for everyone to enjoy at a recent family fun day in Grangemouth.

The Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group hosted the special event to bring the community together at the town’s Dalgrain Community Centre last weekend.

The fun day featured stalls, food, clothes, sweet treats, arts and crats, face painting and more.

There were inflatables including a slide and bouncy castle for young visitors to enjoy.

The Falkirk district-based charity organisation provides social and educational opportunities for women who are isolated in their communities.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day.

There were a number of stalls available for people to browse at the fun day.

There were a number of stalls available for people to browse at the fun day. Photo: Michael Gillen

Browsing the stalls.

Browsing the stalls. Photo: Michael Gillen

The kids had a great time on the inflatable slide.

The kids had a great time on the inflatable slide. Photo: Michael Gillen

The family fun day was held at Dalgrain Community Hall in Grangemouth.

The family fun day was held at Dalgrain Community Hall in Grangemouth. Photo: Michael Gillen

