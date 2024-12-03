In pictures: Fun family festivities at Bonnybridge Christmas celebrations

An afternoon and evening of festive fun took place on Sunday, December 1 as the village was lit up for the season.

In addition to the annual Christmas light switch on in the village’s Memorial Gardens, the team behind Burntisland Community Hub’s Sunday markets arranged their very first Christmas market this year.

The event saw almost 30 stalls set up in the community hub for people to browse and pick up a few Christmas gifts.

There were a wide range of products and goods on sale covering everything from toys to sweet treats and handmade crafts. There was even an opportunity to pick up something for the dog.

An elf workshop provided a chance for the younger visitors to write a letter to Santa and join in with some festive crafts.

Santa could also be found in his grotto throughout the afternoon.

The Antonine Primary School choir, made up of youngsters in P3 to P7, also performed to the gathered crowd in the community hub before the attentions turned to the big light switch on in the Memorial Gardens.

This year’s Bonnybridge Gala Queen Sophie Harrison, and King Hamza Riaz, did the honours of pressing the big red button to turn on the lights.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day’s events.

