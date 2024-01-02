In pictures: Fun at Slamannan and Limerigg Kids Lunch Club over the festive holidays

There was a warm welcome, hot meal and games on offer for youngsters in Slamannan and Limerigg over the holiday period.

The Limerigg and Slamannan Kids Lunch Club opened its doors to local children and young people last week, and it will be open again on Wednesday, January 3 and Thursday, January 4 from 12.30pm to 2pm.

Organised by Slamannan Action Group, the free lunch club at Slamannan Bowling Club provides youngsters with a hot meal and a warm space to play games during the school holidays.

The Action Group received funding recently to enable them to run the club and welcome locals for free.

The club was open to those between the ages of three and 15.

Claire Malcolm, treasurer of the action group, said: “As parents and grandparents ourselves we understand how challenging the school holidays can be. The idea was to alleviate the stress and boredom that can be brought about during school holidays. So by providing a cooked meal and activities during the holiday period it hopefully went some way to alleviate the pressure on families. It also provided a warm space for families to socialise.”

For further information on how to join Slamannan Action Group email [email protected].

