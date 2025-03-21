In Pictures: Freedom of Mind Choir sing out at dementia-friendly event in Camelon

The famous Freedom of Mind Choir were performing at the Mansion House Road venue on Wednesday, March 19 and photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture the event.

Free to attend, the event in the Mansion House Road venue on Wednesday, March 19, had something for everyone to enjoy – including complementary refreshments – and, as always, the option to join in with the singing.

The choir is delighted to announce more dementia friendly events – including three further singalong sessions and outreach performances – will take place over the course of 2025, thanks to recent financial support from Music For All’s The Power Of Music Fund.

Kim Edgar, choir musical director, said: “We’re delighted we’re able to spread joy to people in our local area living with dementia and their carers. And what better day to celebrate this than social prescribing day.

"We already know that singing makes us feel good, and we want to share that health benefit with others.”

1 . Freedom of Mind Choir dementia-friendly concert 2025 Members of the Freedom of Mind Choir lead a sing along at Camelon Parish Church Hall Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Freedom of Mind Choir dementia-friendly concert 2025 The event was a chance for choir members to use their songs to lift the spirits of people with dementia Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Freedom of Mind Choir dementia-friendly concert 2025 Freedom of Mind Choir members sang up for people with dementia and their carers at the event Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales