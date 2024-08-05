In pictures: Free Colliers take to the streets of the Braes for 161st Pinkie March

Members of the Sir William Wallace Grand Lodge of Scotland Free Colliers held their demonstration which they have been doing for over 160 years.

The community came out to support around 100 Free Colliers who marched for over six hours through the streets led by piper Kevin McLean, the Royal Burgh of Linlithgow Reed Band and Bo’ness and Carriden Brass Band.

The procession, known as the Pinkie March because the walkers all link their little fingers in a show of solidarity, covers a ten mile route leaving from the Reddingmuirhead Institute and ending back there after going through the villages of Redding, Westquarter, Brightons, Wallacestone and Laurieston.

Speeches take place at Wallacestone and this year’s guest speaker was Jim Leishman, former football manager and now Provost of Fife.

Tributes were also paid to five members of the Free Colliers who died during the last year: Brothers Alex Easton, Jim Hunter, Eck Anderson, Camy Stuart and Jim Lindsay.

Thanking everyone for their efforts in a social media post, the Free Colliers said: “This has been another hard and difficult year for the members of the Free Colliers but as in time honoured manner and with the support of the local community, friends far and near we will continue for many years to come.”

