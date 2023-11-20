News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Forth Valley Sensory Centre Winter Fayre

Crowds turned out to enjoy the annual Winter Fayre held at Forth Valley Sensory Centre last Friday.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 20th Nov 2023, 14:58 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 14:59 GMT

There were lots of stalls from local businesses and the centre, as well as a bake sale, Charlie Bear and Peaches Crafts, plus lots more.

Along with all the great Christmas gift ideas, there was entertainment provided by the Forth Valley Sensory Singers, while several pupils from Windsor Park School’s choir had learned British Sign Language to accompany their songs.

The popular Café Tiki was serving up refreshments, along with lots of festive favourites.

Getting in the festive spirit.

1. Sensory Centre Annual Winter Fayre.

Getting in the festive spirit. Photo: Michael Gillen

Lots of shoppers keen to support the charity.

2. Sensory Centre Annual Winter Fayre.

Lots of shoppers keen to support the charity. Photo: Michael Gillen

One of the many popular stalls.

3. Sensory Centre Annual Winter Fayre.

One of the many popular stalls. Photo: Michael Gillen

Lots of Christmas gift ideas at the fayre.

4. Sensory Centre Annual Winter Fayre.

Lots of Christmas gift ideas at the fayre. Photo: Michael Gillen

