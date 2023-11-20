In pictures: Forth Valley Sensory Centre Winter Fayre

Crowds turned out to enjoy the annual Winter Fayre held at Forth Valley Sensory Centre last Friday.

There were lots of stalls from local businesses and the centre, as well as a bake sale, Charlie Bear and Peaches Crafts, plus lots more.

Along with all the great Christmas gift ideas, there was entertainment provided by the Forth Valley Sensory Singers, while several pupils from Windsor Park School’s choir had learned British Sign Language to accompany their songs.

The popular Café Tiki was serving up refreshments, along with lots of festive favourites.

Sensory Centre Annual Winter Fayre. Getting in the festive spirit.

Sensory Centre Annual Winter Fayre. Lots of shoppers keen to support the charity.

Sensory Centre Annual Winter Fayre. One of the many popular stalls.