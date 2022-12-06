In pictures: Forth Valley Sensory Centre hosts its winter fayre

Pupils and staff from Windsor Park School were among those enjoying the Sensory Centre's winter fayre on Friday. Pictures: Scott Louden.

Forth Valley Sensory Centre hosted its winter fayre last Friday.

The event offered visitors the chance to browse a variety of stalls and get into the festive spirit.

Stalls offered a range of items for sale including baking, crafts, Body Shop and candles. There was also the chance to win some fabulous prizes with the games and a raffle.

Refreshments were available and the Sensory Singers Choir entertained visitors with some festive tunes.

A post on the centre’s Facebook page following the event said: “Friday saw the return of our much-loved Winter Fayre and we would like to thank everyone that came along, donated and supported the cause! We raised a total of £1648.42 enabling us to do lots more fun activities like this in the New Year.

“A special thank you to Tunnock's for the snowball donation, Lightways for the gorgeous Christmas lights, our FVSC Knitting ladies who made lots of lovely handmade goodies for the stall and all the centre users who donated towards our hamper and tombola. The day was an amazing success which is only possible with all your help.”

