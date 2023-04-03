News you can trust since 1845
Larbert Real Ale Festival returned at the weekend. Pictured are organisers Derek, Graeme, Stuart, George. (Pictures: Scott Louden)
In pictures: Forth Valley CAMRA's Larbert Real Ale Festival returns

The drinks were flowing at the Dobbie Hall at the weekend as the Larbert Real Ale Festival returned for the first time in three years.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:17 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 16:17 BST

The popular event, organised by the Forth Valley branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), saw visitors able to sample a range of 76 real ales and 14 or 15 ciders.

Held over two days, Friday and Saturday, this year’s event was the 12th Larbert festival.

Live music was provided by the Greg Taylor Band on the Saturday evening.

As well as the real ales and ciders, there was food on offer and a gin, wine and prosecco bar offering something for everyone.

Organisers have hailed this year’s event a success, thanking those who attended as well as the team of volunteers who helped host the event.

CAMRA volunteers Les, Derek, May, Alan at Dobbie Hall on Saturday.

CAMRA volunteers Les, Derek, May, Alan at Dobbie Hall on Saturday.

The event took place on Friday and Saturday. Pictured is volunteer Ian Brown.

The event took place on Friday and Saturday. Pictured is volunteer Ian Brown.

Cameron Adam with his dad Jim and brother-in-law Derek Stewart

Cameron Adam with his dad Jim and brother-in-law Derek Stewart

Forth Valley CAMRA Secretary Wendy Ross makes sure the pint glasses are clean.

Forth Valley CAMRA Secretary Wendy Ross makes sure the pint glasses are clean.

