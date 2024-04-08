In pictures: former Falkirk nurse Mary McCabe's 102nd birthday party at Thorntree Mews

Family and friends helped celebrate a very special birthday for one long-time Falkirk resident.
Jill Buchanan
Published 8th Apr 2024, 11:19 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 11:41 BST

Mary McCabe had a party to mark her 102nd birthday at Falkirk’s Thorntree Mews Care Home where she now lives on Thursday.

Generations of her family, headed by daughters Esther McLaughlin and Claire Shepherd, joined in the celebrations, along with staff and residents of the Arnothill home.

Mary, until recently a resident of Bantaskine, is known to many across the district as she was a sister midwife for decades at the former Falkirk & District Royal Infirmary.

Born on April 4, 1922, she was the fifth of eight children – all of whom had vibrant red hair.

You can read more on her story here

Birthday girl Mary is joined by her daughters Esther and Claire at the party in Thorntree Mews Care Home.

1. Mary McCabe 102nd birthday

Birthday girl Mary is joined by her daughters Esther and Claire at the party in Thorntree Mews Care Home. Photo: Scott Louden

A wave from the birthday lady.

2. Mary McCabe 102nd birthday

A wave from the birthday lady. Photo: Scott Louden

Centre of attention as she opens her cards.

3. Mary McCabe 102nd birthday

Centre of attention as she opens her cards. Photo: Scott Louden

Lots of memories to share.

4. Mary McCabe 102nd birthday

Lots of memories to share. Photo: Scott Louden

