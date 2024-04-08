In pictures: former Falkirk nurse Mary McCabe's 102nd birthday party at Thorntree Mews

Mary McCabe had a party to mark her 102nd birthday at Falkirk’s Thorntree Mews Care Home where she now lives on Thursday.
Generations of her family, headed by daughters Esther McLaughlin and Claire Shepherd, joined in the celebrations, along with staff and residents of the Arnothill home.
Mary, until recently a resident of Bantaskine, is known to many across the district as she was a sister midwife for decades at the former Falkirk & District Royal Infirmary.
Born on April 4, 1922, she was the fifth of eight children – all of whom had vibrant red hair.
