News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
A photo of Queen Elizabeth II left among the flowers laid by members of the public at Balmoral (Pic: PA/Andrew Milligan)

In Pictures: Flowers at Balmoral as crowds gather for Queen’s cortege

People have gathered at Balmoral ahead of The Queen’s final journey to the Palace of Holyrood in Edinburgh.

By Allan Crow
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 10:15 am

Flowers have been laid, and the streets lined with mourners ahead of a journey which is expected to take up to six hours.

The cortege will make its way to Edinburgh via Aberdeen, Perth, Dundee and across the Queensferry Crossing.

1. Tributes to Queen

A knitted topper of Queen Elizabeth II has been placed on a post box in Ballater, Scotland. The Queen's coffin will be transported on a six-hour journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest. (Pic: PA/Andrew Milligan)

Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales

2. Tributes to Queen

The scene in Ballater this morning as the town prepares for crowds to witness the Queen's cortege leave for Holyrood Palace.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

3. Tributes to The Queen

Members of the public line the streets in Ballater ahead of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth passing through the town (Pic: PA/Andrew Milligan)

Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales

4. Tributes to The Queen

Pausing to pay tribute in Ballater this morning (Pic: PA/Andrew Milligan)

Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
BalmoralQueenEdinburghThe QueenAberdeen
Next Page
Page 1 of 2