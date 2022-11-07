In pictures: Firey acrobats, live music, potions and arts and crafts mark Guy Fawkes night in Falkirk town centre
There was plenty of fun to be had in Falkirk town centre on Saturday for bonfire night.
Fun in Falkirk brought activities and entertainment to the High Street and the Howgate for the whole family to enjoy on Guy Fawkes night.
The events coincided with the monthly producers market, which takes place on the first Saturday of each month.
Wolanski’s Fire Witches brought an artistic performance of acrobatics and firey magic with their displays below the Steeple throughout the afternoon, with music from tribute act Pretty as PINK.
There were plenty of crafty activities for the younger family members, hosted by The Creation Station, in the former Seagull Trust Art Gallery.
While at The Lonely Broomstick there were a series of potion room taster sessions for budding witches and wizards.
The day’s events were organised by Falkirk Delivers.