In pictures: Firey acrobats, live music, potions and arts and crafts mark Guy Fawkes night in Falkirk town centre

Fun in Falkirk brought activities and entertainment to the High Street and the Howgate for the whole family to enjoy on Guy Fawkes night.

The events coincided with the monthly producers market, which takes place on the first Saturday of each month.

Wolanski’s Fire Witches brought an artistic performance of acrobatics and firey magic with their displays below the Steeple throughout the afternoon, with music from tribute act Pretty as PINK.

There were plenty of crafty activities for the younger family members, hosted by The Creation Station, in the former Seagull Trust Art Gallery.

While at The Lonely Broomstick there were a series of potion room taster sessions for budding witches and wizards.

The day’s events were organised by Falkirk Delivers.

Fun in Falkirk Guy Fawkes event Live music from tribute act Pretty as Pink

Fun in Falkirk Guy Fawkes event Members of Wolanski's Pole & Aerial Fitness showed off their skills during the afternoon.

Fun in Falkirk Guy Fawkes event The acrobats entertained crowds below the Steeple on the High Street.

Fun in Falkirk Guy Fawkes event Shoppers and passers by stopped to watch the performance.