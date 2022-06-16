In pictures: Final Mariners' Day for Camelon youngsters

There had been no Mariners’ Day for the last two years and the committee were determined to organise a fun event for local children to enjoy themselves.

Although there was no parade or crowning ceremony, there was still entertainment and free activities at the Stirling Road playing fields venue.

Unfortunately, the promised inflatables had to be cancelled due to high winds making them unsafe but everyone who attended, from tiny tots to the older generation voted it a great success.

Sadly this will also be the last Mariners’ Day as the hard-working organisers, Heather Adam and Beverly Scott, have decided to retire.

They present committee resurrected Mariners’ Day in 2015 – although the first one had taken place in 1949 when the Queen was Madeleine Cifelli of Falkirk High School.

For around a quarter of a century Camelon businessman and former councillor Joe Lemetti headed up the committee before a break when the present organisers took over.

Mariners' Fun Day The crowd enjoy taking part in the fun

Mariners' Fun Day Sadly the weather meant people had to wrap up but they still had fun

Mariners' Fun Day Her first fun day - and from the smiles she is loving it.

Mariners' Fun Day Everyone enjoying the afternoon of fun at Stirling Road playing fields