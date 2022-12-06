In pictures: Festive sparkle comes to town as Denny switches on its lights

It was the turn of Denny town centre to host its Christmas light switch on events at the weekend.

The local community turned out on Saturday afternoon to join in with the celebrations in the space outside the town’s library.

Organised by Falkirk Delivers in conjunction with ROOTS, residents could enjoy a few hours of festive fun including performances from local organisations, live music and a visit from Santa.

Among those locals taking to the stage were Julie’s Dancetek, Denny Baptist Church Choir and the Lymph Notes and the Strathcarron Singers.

ROOTS arranged for some favourite characters to pop along and there was the chance for youngsters to have their face painted in the ROOTS mobile grotto.

Santa stopped by in his sleigh thanks to Falkirk Round Table.

Musical performances also came from The Voice UK winner Craig Eddie, local musician Lauren Kyle and Scotland’s boyband Just the Brave.

1. Denny Christmas lights Local groups and organisations were among the entertainment on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2. Denny Christmas lights Youngsters from Julie's Dancetek entertain the crowd. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3. Denny Christmas lights The event was organised by Falkirk Delivers in conjunction with ROOTS. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4. Denny Christmas lights The local community turned out for the event. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales