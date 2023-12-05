In pictures: Festive fun in Falkirk town centre

Saturday saw the festive season arrive in Falkirk town centre with entertainment for the whole family.

There’s certainly plenty for families to enjoy in the weekends running up to Christmas in the town centre.

Santa has now taken up residence in his grotto in the Howgate Shopping Centre, taking the time to meet with local youngsters ahead of December 25. He’ll be in the grotto every Saturday in December from 11am to 4pm and on Sundays from 12 noon to 4pm. No need to book, cost is £4 per child.

There’s also a large snow globe in the shopping centre for families to enjoy. Climb inside, play in the snow and snap some fantastic photographs.

Elsewhere in the town centre, there’s the chance to join Elf School and learn all about being an elf. Coco Claus and her happy elves will show you around. All activities are free and every child graduates with an elf hat and magic reindeer dust. Recommended for youngsters aged three to ten, sessions run every hour each weekend in December between 10am and 4pm. To book visit www.cocosmoomusic.co.uk/elfschool

And there’s a special audio-immersive live experience next to the Steeple in Merry’s Festive Wonderland. Merry is trying to track down and capture the festive spirit. The experience, delivered on headphones, features magic, illusions, music, 3D sound, dancing and delicious treats. Before and after the show, which is suitable for those over the age of four, you can take part in reindeer hoopla, build a snowperson and craft your very own festive inspired Merry-Mail.

Booking is advised, with tickets £3.50 plus booking fee, at https://shorturl.at/ilpP9

There were also some festive street entertainers on the High Street and musical entertainment planned for the coming weeks.

Photographer Alan Murray captured these lovely festive images from Saturday’s events.

Those attending Elf School on Saturday got involved in some dancing.

This little one was ready for Elf School.

Trying out some dancing with the elves.

The Delighters Elves - Mango, Serafina, Danuta and Iain