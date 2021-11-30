In pictures: Festive fun begins in Falkirk town centre

And Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture the festive magic.

The man in red was on the High Street to open Santa’s Post Office in the former Black and Lizars unit next to the Steeple.

He opened the post office, organised by Falkirk Delivers, to ensure that all the local boys and girls will be able to send him their letters in time for Christmas.

Open every Saturday and Sunday in the run up to Christmas, there are plenty of activities to keep youngsters busy while they are there and they can enter as themselves and leave as an elf.

Booking is required by visiting https://bit.ly/3l1LckNfor

And with Santa’s grotto opening in the Howgate Centre on Saturday, families can now go and meet the big man himself at the weekends ahead of December 25.

No booking is required to meet Santa and those attending can take their own photos.

Families also enjoyed the chance to enter a snow globe for a festive photo opportunity in the shopping centre at the weekend, courtesy of Falkirk Delivers.

Located outside River Island, it’s free to enter.

To find out more visit www.howgateshoppingcentre.co.uk.

