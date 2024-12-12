In pictures: Festive fair raises funds for the Bo'ness Fair

Stallholders came together at Bo’ness Town Hall for the event, which aimed to raise money for next year’s Bo’ness Children’s Fair.
There were a range of stalls for visitors to browse offering a host of different products, arts and crafts items for sale. Refreshments were also available for everyone to enjoy and there was a treasure hunt for younger visitors.
The event was organised by members of the Bo’ness Fair committee and was just one of their latest fundraising ideas. It followed on from successful similar fundraiser last year and earlier this year.
Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day.
