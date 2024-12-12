The Bo'ness Festive Fair for the Fair took place in the Town Hall recently. (Pics: Michael Gillen)placeholder image
The Bo'ness Festive Fair for the Fair took place in the Town Hall recently. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

In pictures: Festive fair raises funds for the Bo'ness Fair

By Fiona Dobie
Published 12th Dec 2024, 14:27 BST
The second annual Festive Fair for the Fair took place last weekend.

Stallholders came together at Bo’ness Town Hall for the event, which aimed to raise money for next year’s Bo’ness Children’s Fair.

There were a range of stalls for visitors to browse offering a host of different products, arts and crafts items for sale. Refreshments were also available for everyone to enjoy and there was a treasure hunt for younger visitors.

The event was organised by members of the Bo’ness Fair committee and was just one of their latest fundraising ideas. It followed on from successful similar fundraiser last year and earlier this year.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day.

Fair Queen Ella Black was in the frame.

1. Bo'ness Festive Fair for the Fair

Fair Queen Ella Black was in the frame. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The local Guides got involved in the event this year.

2. Bo'ness Festive Fair for the Fair

The local Guides got involved in the event this year. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The event was organised to help fundraise for the Bo'ness Fair Day.

3. Bo'ness Festive Fair for the Fair

The event was organised to help fundraise for the Bo'ness Fair Day. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Browsing the stalls at Saturday's event.

4. Bo'ness Festive Fair for the Fair

Browsing the stalls at Saturday's event. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Stallholders
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice