In pictures: Feel Falkirk's gymnastics summer camp

Photographer Michael Gillen was at Carron Gymnastics Centre this week to see these youngsters being put through their paces – and having lots of fun.

The summer camps were suitable for recreation and club gymnastics with sessions involving using the foam pit, sprung floor and rotations around the artistic equipment.

Organised by Feel Falkirk, the sports and leisure team at Falkirk Council, the summer sports camps have included multi-sports camps, tennis coaching, badminton, gymnastics and basketball.

Lots of other activities are planned by the Feel Falkirk team for the remainder of the school summer break, including tennis camps at Dollar Park courts in Falkirk; gymnastics for all age groups, including tiny tots, at Carron Gymnastics Centre; athletics run, jump and throw at Grangemouth Stadium; and multi-sports events at various venues.

1. Gymnastics summer fun Feel Falkirk Summer Activities, Gymnastics. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. Gymnastics summer fun Feel Falkirk Summer Activities, Gymnastics. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. Gymnastics summer fun Feel Falkirk Summer Activities, Gymnastics. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. Gymnastics summer fun Feel Falkirk Summer Activities, Gymnastics. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales