In pictures: Fantastic display from plucky plastic ducks in Grangemouth

By James Trimble
Published 15th Sep 2025, 13:42 BST
The annual Grangemouth Duck Race raised more than a few smiles – as well heart rates – and over £1000 for local good causes and Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture every little yellow fellow crossing the finish line.

The event, organised by Friends of Zetland Park took place from 11am on Saturday, September 13.

This year’s lucky ducks were first placed number 435 Callie Mae McAllister, who pocketed a cool £100, second place Sandy Bloy (number 352), who picked up £50, and third placed Margaret Robertson (number 99), who went home with £30.

A spokesperson for organisers Friends of Zetland Park said: “Thanks to all who supported the duck race, came along to cheer the ducks on, helped sell ducks and controlled the herd of ducks as they travelled down the burn.

“Over £1000 has been raised to be shared between Friends of Zetland Park, Grangemouth Children’s Day and the Zetland Park Rose Garden Volunteer Group.”

The flotilla of fake fowl pose for photographs at the start of this year's big event

The flotilla of fake fowl pose for photographs at the start of this year's big event

The anticipation is building as crowds gather on the banks of the Grange Burn

The anticipation is building as crowds gather on the banks of the Grange Burn

There cannot be another family friendly event which even comes close to the edge of the burn excitement of Grangemouth Duck Race

There cannot be another family friendly event which even comes close to the edge of the burn excitement of Grangemouth Duck Race

It starts to sink in for youngsters and first time spectators the ducks might not be as fast as they first thought

It starts to sink in for youngsters and first time spectators the ducks might not be as fast as they first thought

