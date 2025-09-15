In pictures: Fantastic display from plucky plastic ducks in Grangemouth

The event, organised by Friends of Zetland Park took place from 11am on Saturday, September 13.

This year’s lucky ducks were first placed number 435 Callie Mae McAllister, who pocketed a cool £100, second place Sandy Bloy (number 352), who picked up £50, and third placed Margaret Robertson (number 99), who went home with £30.

A spokesperson for organisers Friends of Zetland Park said: “Thanks to all who supported the duck race, came along to cheer the ducks on, helped sell ducks and controlled the herd of ducks as they travelled down the burn.

“Over £1000 has been raised to be shared between Friends of Zetland Park, Grangemouth Children’s Day and the Zetland Park Rose Garden Volunteer Group.”

