In pictures: Family of Cole Cooper hold vigil for teenager in Banknock

Cole Cooper, 19, was reported missing on May 9 with an extensive police and public search taking place for the teen.

Tragically, his body was discovered on June 6 in a wooded area in Banknock around where much of the search had centred.

It was also close to Glenskirlie Hotel and the owners gave Cole’s devastated family permission to hold the vigil in their grounds.

A large crowd joined his close relatives with aunt Aimee Tennie thanking everyone for attending. She added that the last few weeks had been “hell” with the trauma of searching for Cole, finding him and not bringing him home as t hey had desperately hoped and with having little answers surrounding his death being a devastating experience.

She added that the family’s emotions included “denial, sadness, grief, confusion and anger”.

His mum Wendy Stewart, comforted Cole’s little brother and sister, Coby, 10 and Casia, 11, with his sister remembering her big brother.

Thanking the community for joining in the search, older brother Connor Cooper said: “He is one of the most loving and caring boys there was.”

People were encouraged to write their tributes to Cole and leave them on a message board.

On Friday afternoon police confirmed the body found a week earlier was Cole and said his death is being treated as unexplained with extensive enquiriesongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Detectives are continuing to piece together Cole's last movements, with CCTV reviews and house-to-house enquiries continuing.

Cole was seen on CCTV around 6am on Sunday, May 4, on Cumbernauld Road in Longcroft.

Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick said: "My thoughts are with Cole's family and friends at this time and officers will continue to offer them support.

"As our enquiries progress, we are ensuring the family is kept informed with all aspects of the investigation.

"A dedicated team of detectives is working to piece together Cole's movements leading up to his death.

"Again, I would urge people to think back and please contact police with any information, no matter how small it might seem."

Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting incident number 828 of Friday, May 9.

