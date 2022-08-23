In pictures: Family fun day in Whitecross
There was plenty of fun to be had for families in Whitecross on Sunday.
By Fiona Dobie
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:30 pm
Youngsters of all ages – and their parents and carers – stopped by the village’s Junction community centre for an afternoon of entertainment.
The centre was the venue for a family fun day, offering a variety of activities from bouncy castles and inflatable slides to bubbles, face painting, crafts and goodie bags.
There was also the chance to meet Dino George and a dancing unicorn.
Organisers of the event hailed it a success on the Junction’s Facebook page stating: “A massive thank you for those who came along to the fun day, and to those who volunteered their time.”
