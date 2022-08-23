News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Youngsters enjoying the family fun day at the Junction in Whitecross on Sunday afternoon. Pic: Michael Gillen.

In pictures: Family fun day in Whitecross

There was plenty of fun to be had for families in Whitecross on Sunday.

By Fiona Dobie
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:30 pm

Youngsters of all ages – and their parents and carers – stopped by the village’s Junction community centre for an afternoon of entertainment.

The centre was the venue for a family fun day, offering a variety of activities from bouncy castles and inflatable slides to bubbles, face painting, crafts and goodie bags.

There was also the chance to meet Dino George and a dancing unicorn.

Organisers of the event hailed it a success on the Junction’s Facebook page stating: “A massive thank you for those who came along to the fun day, and to those who volunteered their time.”

1. Family fun day

The event took place on Sunday.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

2. Family fun day

The day was organised by the team behind the Junction community centre in the village.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

3. Family fun day

This little dinosaur was a fan of the slide.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

4. Family fun day

The inflatable helter skelter proved a hit.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
YoungstersFacebookOrganisers
Next Page
Page 1 of 3