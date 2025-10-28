It's time for Pumpkins in the Park again and this wee bug cannot contain the excitement much longerplaceholder image
It's time for Pumpkins in the Park again and this wee bug cannot contain the excitement much longer

In Pictures: Family fun among the pumpkins in Grangemouth public park

By James Trimble
Published 28th Oct 2025, 13:03 GMT
Fearless volunteers took to Grangemouth Inchyra Park for another frighteningly good Pumpkins in the Park event and Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture the horrible happenings.

Organised by Friends of Inchyra Park, this year’s event took place in the park from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, October 26.

A Friends of Inchyra Park spooksperson said: “We had over 30 volunteers who worked so hard to distribute 400 pumpkins, 200 goodie bags, 100 toffee apples and loads of sweets.

"It was so nice to see everyone come out.”

The group revealed one family were so hyped about the event they turned up at the park a week early.

They must have thought the pumpkins were really well hidden.

See if you can spot that over eager family and other friends in this spooky selection of Michael’s photographs.

The family who cosplays together stays together - there was plenty of fun on the go for all the family at Pumpkins in the Park

1. Grangemouth Pumpkins in the Park 2025

The family who cosplays together stays together - there was plenty of fun on the go for all the family at Pumpkins in the Park Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
People - pumpkins - in a park - how did they come up with the name Pumpkins in the Park? Like a zombie it was a no brainer

2. Grangemouth Pumpkins in the Park 2025

People - pumpkins - in a park - how did they come up with the name Pumpkins in the Park? Like a zombie it was a no brainer Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Evil Bo-Peep has lost her flying monkeys - hay, have you seen them?

3. Grangemouth Pumpkins in the Park 2025

Evil Bo-Peep has lost her flying monkeys - hay, have you seen them? Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
There were literally stacks of fun for all the family in Inchyra Park

4. Grangemouth Pumpkins in the Park 2025

There were literally stacks of fun for all the family in Inchyra Park Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Grangemouth
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice