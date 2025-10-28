In Pictures: Family fun among the pumpkins in Grangemouth public park

Organised by Friends of Inchyra Park, this year’s event took place in the park from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, October 26.

A Friends of Inchyra Park spooksperson said: “We had over 30 volunteers who worked so hard to distribute 400 pumpkins, 200 goodie bags, 100 toffee apples and loads of sweets.

"It was so nice to see everyone come out.”

The group revealed one family were so hyped about the event they turned up at the park a week early.

They must have thought the pumpkins were really well hidden.

See if you can spot that over eager family and other friends in this spooky selection of Michael’s photographs.

Grangemouth Pumpkins in the Park 2025 The family who cosplays together stays together - there was plenty of fun on the go for all the family at Pumpkins in the Park

Grangemouth Pumpkins in the Park 2025 People - pumpkins - in a park - how did they come up with the name Pumpkins in the Park? Like a zombie it was a no brainer

Grangemouth Pumpkins in the Park 2025 Evil Bo-Peep has lost her flying monkeys - hay, have you seen them?

Grangemouth Pumpkins in the Park 2025 There were literally stacks of fun for all the family in Inchyra Park