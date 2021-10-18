In Pictures: Families gather at The Kelpies for Baby Loss Awareness Day service

The event was held on Friday, October 15 to remember all babies who died too soon.

Dozens of mums and dads were joined by loved ones for the occasion, which coincided with a global Wave of Light movement in which families across the world lit a candle at 7pm local time and left it to burn for at least an hour in memory of their child.

The ceremony was led by Denny woman Kellie Cunningham, who also helped to arrange the region’s first Baby Loss Awareness Day service in 2019.

She was approached by Forth Valley Stillbirth and Neonatal Deaths (Sands) – a group which proved instrumental in supporting her through the pain of her son Henry’s stillbirth – who asked her to help coordinate the event.

