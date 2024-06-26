The Race for Life fundraising events returned to Falkirk's Callendar Park on Sunday. (Pics: Scott Louden)The Race for Life fundraising events returned to Falkirk's Callendar Park on Sunday. (Pics: Scott Louden)
In pictures: Falkirk's Race for Life 2024

By Fiona Dobie
Published 26th Jun 2024, 06:12 BST
People from across Falkirk district and beyond came together to unite against cancer by taking part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life on Sunday.

Crowds of all ages and abilities showed their commitment to the cause as they took part in the events at Callendar Park.

The event saw participants complete a 3k, 5k, or 10k route around the park to raise money for Cancer Research UK in the popular annual fundraiser.

Organisers of the fundraiser are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who put their best feed forward, as well as their supporters.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Falkirk.

“It was a fantastic day, full of emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible. Funds raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 - will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives.”

Photographer Scott Louden was there on Sunday and captured these images from the day – recognise anyone?

The annual event is in aid of Cancer Research UK.

1. Race for Life 2024

The annual event is in aid of Cancer Research UK.Photo: Scott Louden

Cancer Research UK's Nicky

2. Race for Life 2024

Cancer Research UK's NickyPhoto: Scott Louden

Kat's biggest losers were among the teams participating.

3. Race for Life 2024

Kat's biggest losers were among the teams participating.Photo: Scott Louden

Bentley and Wendy from Linlithgow

4. Race for Life 2024

Bentley and Wendy from LinlithgowPhoto: Scott Louden

