In pictures: Falkirk's Race for Life 2024

Crowds of all ages and abilities showed their commitment to the cause as they took part in the events at Callendar Park.

The event saw participants complete a 3k, 5k, or 10k route around the park to raise money for Cancer Research UK in the popular annual fundraiser.

Organisers of the fundraiser are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who put their best feed forward, as well as their supporters.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Falkirk.

“It was a fantastic day, full of emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible. Funds raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 - will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives.”

Photographer Scott Louden was there on Sunday and captured these images from the day – recognise anyone?

